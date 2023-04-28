Dhoom 4: John Abraham To Make A Comeback? Here's What We Know

John Abraham recently featured in Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. In the film, John played the role of an antagonist named Jim. While his character in Sidharth Anand’s directorial action-thriller was widely loved by all, it has now been reported that John is keen to do action films now. Thus, the latest development doesn’t come as a surprise where a source has claimed that John Abraham might be returning to the Dhoom franchise.

While there has been no announcements about the famed franchise as of now, it has been speculated that the makers might want to revive the Dhoom franchise. The source close to Entertainment Portal Bollywood Hungama claimed,

“Earlier this year John Abraham broke the mould with his performance in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. His rendition of the main villain certainly created waves, and the audience too loved his performance. So if Yash Raj Films is looking to cast him yet again in a negative role it will come as no surprise.”

The source added, “There could be more truth to it than any other rumour. In fact, for the past couple of days there have been daily meetings at YRF and John has been seen attending these meetings on multiple occasions. If anything is finalized, it will be at one of these meets.”

Elaborting further on this, the same source explained the return of John Abraham to the franchise. They stated,“If you remember, the climax of Dhoom was open ended. There was no clarity on whether John’s character in the film was dead or had he escaped. This uncertainty could be used, to see him make a return to the Dhoom franchise.”

As for his last film, released in January this year, Pathaan presented John as a notorious villain in the form of Jim. Following the release of the movie, John talked about the love he received from the audience when he said, “It is incredible the amount of love that I have been receiving for playing Jim in Pathaan! As an actor, I only work for the love of audiences and fans. Records and milestones are a huge bonus and I’m grateful that Pathaan is such a historic blockbuster. I didn’t expect that people would love my character so much that they want more of Jim to be given to them.”

