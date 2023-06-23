Dhoomam Twitter Reviews: Netizens Hail Fahadh Faasil For His Performance In The 'Neatly Crafted' Thriller

After basking in the success of Kantara and KGF: Chapter 2, Homable Films is venturing into the Malayalam film industry with Fahadh Faasil’s Dhoomam, which hit the big screen this Friday, June 23. The film revolves around Avi played by Fahadh Faasil and Diya essayed by Aparna Balamurali, who find themselves caught in a race against time. They have to overcome their personal struggles and fear to become the Invincibles. Going by the Twitter review of the film, it seems that Fahad Faasil has impressed everyone once again.

One of the netizens took to Twitter to pen their review. They wrote, “#Dhoomam - It works for a good amount of portions even though the 2nd half is slow and the climax leaves some things unanswered. It gives us a message, how marketing works in the tobacco industry even when trying to tell the story in a thrilling manner. Neatly - Crafted thriller which had all the potential of being a way better product."

Another user wrote, “FaFa.He just sits talking to people, scrolling through his social media, tries to talk in Telugu with us & when it’s time he just gets into his zone, gives everything he got & he continues with whatever he was doing. Every directors meaning of a dream actor. #Dhoomam."

Someone else tweeted, “#Dhoomam -Good thriller movie with outstanding technical sides & brilliant direction. Excellent performance from #Fahad & other characters. Dialogues were like a dubbed film. Miscast #AparnaBalamurali didn’t like her performance 👎 Strictly for thriller movie lovers. GOOD."

Another one penned, “#Dhoomam Kannada interval. Wow @pawanfilms you keep giving surprises always. Different, Unexpected, Twists, thrill, action, tricky editing. Perfection. Waiting for 2nd half. Guys Don’t ask anyone, don’t read reviews, just watch and enjoy."

A netizen wrote, “#Dhoomam Amazing Film climax will shooking and unexpected Fahad is nailed it also every actor did wonderful job. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5."

Apart from Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali, Dhoomam boasts an ensemble cast featuring Achyut Kumar, Joy Mathew, Dev Mohan, Anu Mohan, and Nandhu in significant roles. Poornachandra Tejaswi has given the musical score for the film, while Preetha Jayaram was roped in as the cinematographer. Adding to the talented team, National Award winners Anees Nadodi and Poornima Ramaswamy handled the production design and costume design, respectively.

Director Pawan Kumar, in a recent interview, revealed that he wanted to make Dhooman for the last decade. “I have been trying to make this film for the last decade and I have revised the script many times to make a wonderful film. My dream of a decade has now come true with Hombale Productions. Joined hands to bring a different story on the screen. It has given full cooperation to give a good film by giving a team of many talents. I am curious how the audience will accept this film and story,” he was quoted as saying by Hans India.

Fahadh Faasil is known for his exceptional talent and versatility in the film industry. His ability to effortlessly portray a wide range of characters, from intense and dramatic roles to lighthearted and comedic ones, has earned him widespread acclaim and numerous awards. He has delivered memorable performances in movies such as Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Kumbalangi Nights, Pushpa and Super Deluxe.