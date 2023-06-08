Dhooman Trailer: Fahadh Faasil And Aparna Balamurali Are Caught In Race Against Time; Bonus – Actor Yash

The makers of Fahadh Faasil’s much-awaited thriller-drama Dhooman dropped the film’s trailer on the Internet on Thursday and it looks promising. The movie is backed by Homable Films, known for its work on blockbusters KGF and Kantara. The official Malayalam trailer revolves around Avi (portrayed by Fahadh) and Diya (played by Aparna Balamurali), who find themselves caught in a race against time. They must overcome their personal struggles and fear to become the invincibles. The trailer also features Roshan Mathew in a significant role. It is also creating a buzz on social media for a shot where a scene from KGF 2, featuring actor Yash, is being played on a laptop.

Dhooman, directed by Pawan Kumar, also stars Vineeth Radhakrishnan, Anu Mohan and Achyuth Kumar.

Watch the trailer of Dhooman here:

Director Pawan Kumar, in a recent interview, revealed that he wanted to make Dhooman for the last decade. “I have been trying to make this film for the last decade and I have revised the script many times to make a wonderful film. My dream of a decade has now come true with Hombale Productions. Joined hands to bring a different story on the screen. It has given full cooperation to give a good film by giving a team of many talents. I am curious how the audience will accept this film and story,” he was quoted as saying by Hans India.

The music for Dhooman is composed by Purnachandra Tejaswi. The film is scheduled to hit over 300 theatres on June 23. It will be released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

The first poster of Dhooman was released in September last year while the film went on floors in October.

Talking about the project at that time, producer Vijay Kiragandur had said, “Dhoomam is based on a new concept. And we are going to see and witness Fahadh in a new and massive role. We certainly feel that the amalgamation of the biggest actors together, can create and weave magic together.”

Fahadh Faasil is known for his exceptional talent and versatility in the film industry. His ability to effortlessly portray a wide range of characters, from intense and dramatic roles to lighthearted and comedic ones, has earned him widespread acclaim and numerous awards. He has delivered memorable performances in movies such as Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Kumbalangi Nights, Pushpa and Super Deluxe.