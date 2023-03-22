DHVANI BHANUSHALI BIRTHDAY: Pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali has charmed her way into the hearts of billions with her incredible voice and foot-tapping songs. Her mellifluous voice has won her fans and left people mesmerised. Her talent knows no bounds and it’s no big surprise that the young singer has even collaborated with legendary artist Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for the song Ishtehaar. As Dhvani Bhanushali turns a year older today, March 22, here’s a roundup of her superhit songs that you must have on your playlist.

Preet

Dhvani Bhanushali’s Preet is all about love, connection, and the emotions that come with finding your soulmate. A romantic track from her album Lagan, Preet is written by Shloke Lal and composed by Abhijit Vaghani. The track, and its video, will surely leave you teary-eyed. Jadoo

When you’re in love, everything around you has a sense of magic. Dhvani Bhanushali’s Jadoo perfectly showcases the feeling of first love. This track from the album Lagan is composed by Abhijit Vaghani and co-sung by Ash King. Shloke Lal is the lyricist. The video has received over 2.5 million hits on YouTube. Current Laga Re

One of the peppiest songs from Ranveer Singh’s recent starrer Cirkus, this track will surely make you dance your heart out. Current Laga Re featured Ranveer match steps with actor and wife Deepika Padukone. The dance number is surely a must for any party playlist. Ek Tarfa

If your love for someone has ever been unrequited, then Dhvani Bhanushali’s Ek Tarfa will surely strike a chord with you. Gaurav Chatterji has composed the song and Sandeep Gaur is the lyricist. The song will connect directly to all the one-sided lovers out there. Candy

A song that speaks to every woman out there, Candy is about a free-spirited girl. Of course, there was no person who encapsulated the theme of the song better than Dhvani Bhanushali. Dhvani, along with Yuvan Shankar Raja, created a peppy track that is sure to resonate with everyone. The highlight was the bubbly singer singing the Tamil version. This track is bound to be a part of your playlist.

