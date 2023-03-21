Dhwani Pawar has paved her way on her own despite being the daughter of the famous comedian VIP. The actress, who was a hot favourite in Mika Singh’s reality TV show Mika Di Vohti, is all set to headline an upcoming party anthem with the singer as well as put her acting skills to test with two films - Jaan-e-Jahaan and Fedora’s Wrinkles. On top of that, Dhwani continues to dabble in all the talents that she has cultivated over time. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Dhwani talked about her equations with Mika Singh, her upcoming song with the singer and much more.

Shedding light on the party anthem that is waiting to drop in April, Dhwani shared, “As you know, Mika Singh is known for party songs. Wherever you go, be it any function or wedding, it’s incomplete without his songs. What makes it different from other party anthems is that we have given it an ’80s touch. It’s inspired from Asha Bhosle’s era. But we’ve trying to convert that into contemporary times. It’s somewhat inspired from the disco theme of the ’80s. This happened because I was doing the show Mika Di Vohti. That’s where we became good friends and after that we started working on live events. We’ve been doing a lot of work off late but this is the song I am really, really happy about."

Recalling the first time she met Mika Singh and how that led her to the show Mika Di Vohti, Dhwani said, “I met Mika Singh as a child. My father and him were doing some live show and I met him over there. And you know there were lots of fans around him and people were going crazy for him. I met him for a minute or so. But you cannot judge a person in a minute right? So after all these years, there were so many news, rumours and speculations about him, controversies around him. So when I was about to go there, as a friend of my father, my father has always praised him. Like he is a very good person, a very nice person. But listening to all the controversies and everything, you still take a step back. In my head, it was always like that. But the moment I met him, we spent like 2-3 days. After spending those with him on the sets, I discovered so many good things about him."

She continued, “Firstly, he is very supportive. Whoever is working around him, he makes sure those people are comfortable. Secondly, there was an incident. There was a musician standing at the back and we were shooting in Jodhpur. And it was like 47°C. He was standing at the back since he was needed in a scene. So Mika requested on the mic to give him a chair so he can sit and some water as well. But unke liye chair aayi nahi toh unhone zor se mic pe chilla ke kaha ki jab cut hai tab toh betha do usko. He had requested the crew thrice. He might look rough and tough, swagger from outside, from inside he is very soft as a person."

Mika Singh and Dhwani Pawar also share a huge age gap. When asked if that was ever a bone of contention for her, she answered, “Like I said, I had a doubt regarding how I’ll cope up with it. But then after experiencing this, I realised age doesn’t matter. It’s the compatibility between two, if they are ready to understand each other. And sometimes you have to tune yourself according to others. Not like a lot. You don’t have to change yourself. I am not saying that or encouraging that. But you have to understand what the other person is thinking or how their upbringing has been over the years. But even if the age difference is not there, if two individuals have that understanding so I think it’s a successful bond. So it’s a deal maker for me. I feel if even the age difference was not there and yet I don’t understand these things then it’ll be a deal breaker. Age difference doesn’t matter."

Dhwani Pawar has been accompanying Mika Singh on his live shows for a while now. The actress opened up about some of the quirks of the singer and some exciting incidents. She expressed, “I have always seen him light hearted but when it comes to work, he is very serious about it. I think that is what has made him what he is today. Before the soundcheck, he is very professional. He has to do the soundcheck on time and when he is there for the public, he’ll make sure that they dance to his songs. And each time he succeeds in doing that. So one thing that I learn from him is that he doesn’t even sleep I feel. He is always traveling, always working and he is a workaholic."

