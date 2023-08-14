Dhyan Sreenivasan-starrer Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna Gets A Release Date

The highly anticipated Malayalam film Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna has finally got a release date. Dhyan Sreenivasan and Aju Varghese-starrer film will be hitting the theatres on September 15. The film gained widespread attention last year when the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal released the title poster of the film through his Facebook handle. The movie is written and directed by debutants Vijesh Panathur and Unni Vellora. The movie is produced by Vilas Kumar and Murali Kunnumpurath under the banner of Cinematic Films LLP.

The story of the movie is expected to be a love story which will be filmed against the backdrop of the political and social culture of Kannur. It is set to revolve around the life of two youngsters.

The film also stars Nirmal Palazhi, Manoj, Nawaz Vallikun and Bhanu Payyannur in prominent roles. Along with them, there will be a lot of new faces which are expected to be seen in this movie.

In June, the makers released the first single song of the movie. It was named Konnadi Penne. With this song, actor-director Dhyan Sreenivasan entered the music industry where his brother Vineeth Srinivasan has already established himself as a playback singer.

The song has been written by Manu Manjith while the music is composed by Arun Muraleedharan. The first song of this movie has completed six lakh views till now. In the music video, it could be seen that Dhyan Sreenivasan is singing the song in the studio. The peppy song makes the audience dance to its tunes.

The second song of the movie was released a month back titled Puthunaambukal. The lyrics of the song are written by Manu Manjith while it is sung and composed by Arun Muraleedharan.

The cinematography of the movie is done by Faisal Ali while the editing of the movie is done by Rathin Radhakrishnan. Now all the uncertainties around the movie’s release have been cleared after the release date of the movie is announced.