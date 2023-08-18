Dhyan Sreenivasan's Malayalam Film Jailer Hits Cinemas; All You Need To Know

Dhyan Sreenivasan’s much-talked-about movie Jailer hit the theatres on Friday, August 18. The movie is directed by Sakkir Madathil. It grabbed headlines because of its title clash with Rajinikanth’s latest release Jailer which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and others.

The Malayalam movie is touted to be a thriller and is written by the director himself. It stars Dhyan Sreenivasan and Divya Pillai, who marked her debut with Fahadh Faasil’s Ayal Njanalla will be seen as the female lead. Along with them, it also stars Manoj K Jayan, Unni Raja and Binu Admali in key roles. Jailer is produced by NK Mohammed.

As the name of the movie suggests, it is the story of a jailer, portrayed by Dhyan Sreenivasan and set in the time period of 1956-57. It narrates the story of a jailer who lives with five criminals and wants to try a new experiment on them. The Malayalam movie screened on 85 screens in Kerala on Friday.

As per reports, after the first look poster of Sakkir Madathil’s Jailer was unveiled, the director requested Sun Pictures to change the name of Rajinikanth-starrer movie. But Sun Pictures did not accept the request and proceeded with the same name. In fact, they also moved the Madra High Court over this.

The movie was initially slated for an August 10 release. However, due to a clash, the makers decided to postpone the release and announced a new date. Reportedly, it was postponed due to the unavailability of the screens. Rajinikanth’s Jailer release date was announced on the same date and the pre-booking for Thailavar’s movie created massive hype and excitement. This is a rare occasion for cine-goers as many theatres are playing two movies with the same name.

The director posted an update regarding the release of Jailer in the theatres today on Facebook. His caption when translated to English reads, “Malayalam Jailer is being released in Kerala and Gulf countries today. Everyone should watch and let us know your opinion. This movie is a struggle for a long time. You, the audience are the superstar of my movie."

Fans and admirers wished him the best for the movie in the comments section.