Dia Mirza's Daughter Gets Uncomfortable With Paps, Hides Her Face, Actress Says 'Don't Scare Her'

Dia Mirza was snapped walking out of a restaurant in Mumbai on Thursday night. The actress was also accompanied by her step-daughter, Samaira Rekhi. In a video that surfaced online, Dia’s daughter can be seen getting uncomfortable with the shutterbugs. She hides her face and refrains from posing for the paparazzi with her stepmom. Even the Thappad actress tells the paparazzi, ‘do not scare her’. Watch the video here:

#DiaMirza and her adorable daughter spotted in Bandra where her daughter shies away from the camera's gaze.📸With unwavering tenderness, Dia leads her towards the car and requests paps, "Don't scare her, she's just a child being photographed."📸🚙✨ pic.twitter.com/MhG72OzdAn— Take One Filmy (@TakeOneFilmy) August 4, 2023

Dia Mirza and her daughter Samaira share a good relationship. In May this year, the Bollywood actress talked about her bond with the 14-year-old and shared that it is important for a child to be cared and respected. “I treat her as an individual, which she is. I think it is so important for a child to be loved and cared. But it is also so important for a child to be respected as an individual, and I do that with Samaira because my parents did that with me. I hate the term step-daughter. Because I never referred to my father as a step-father. I had a step-father,” she told Zoom Entertainment.

Dia further shared a funny story and revealed how Samaira had her number saved as ‘not yet the evil step-mother’ on her phone. “I have not yet qualified as a step-mother. I never grew up with the concepts of a wicked stepmother. If you want to raise good people who learn to respect everybody you also then have to raise people who understand that sometimes some relationships don’t work and some others do,” she added.

Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021. Samaira is Vaibhav’s daughter from his first marriage with Sunaina Rekhi. Dia and Vaibhav also have a son named Avyaan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia Mirza was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s socio-political drama Bheed which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles. Next, Dia will be seen in Made In Heaven 2.