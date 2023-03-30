Dia Mirza Pens Beautiful Note for 'Baby Girl' Samaira on Her 14th Birthday, Says 'I Carry Your Heart...'

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's daughter Samaira turned 14 today. To mark her birthday, Dia Mirza shared an adorable post on her Instagram. She uploaded an adorable picture of Samaira sleeping on her lap and wrote a heartwarming note for her. “It’s our baby girls 14th birthday. Sam, may you always know that your safe space is in our arms. We will always love you, protect you and hold you close. Have a magical day and year ahead jaan. I carry your heart in my heart," she wrote.

As soon as Dia Mirza shared the post, her fans also wished her daughter a very happy birthday. A fan wrote, “May all the positivity keep around her," while another one said, “Happy Birthday Samaira, stay blessed always".

Samaira is Vaibhav Rekhi’s daughter from his first marriage. The businessman tied the knot with Dia Mirza on February 15, 2021, and the couple welcomed their first son Avyaan Azad on May 14.

Last year too, Dia shared an adorable birthday post for Samaira. Posting a photo on Instagram, she wrote, “Happy 13th Birthday precious girl! Thank you for opening your heart and home to me like only you could. You are so special Sam and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life learning and growing with you. I love you. Keep spreading your love and light."

Dia Mirza frequently posts pictures with her family on her social media handles. On her wedding anniversary, she posted a reel with her husband and thanked him for giving her the greatest gift of a lifetime. Check out her post:

The actress was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's directorial Bheed, in which she played the role of a single mother. The movie also starred Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Padnekar, and Digvijay Singh. She received immense love for her role. Dia will be next seen in the upcoming movie, Alibaug, directed by Sanjay Dutt. The movie will also star Sophiya Chaudhary, Parvin Dabas and Sanjay Dutt. The film is about a professor, who has reunited with his students after ten years at the coastal heart of Alibagh.

