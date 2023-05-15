Dia Mirza Shares Fun Moments From Son Avyaan’s 2nd Birthday, Pens Emotional Note

Back in 2021, Dia Mirza welcomed her first child, son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi. On her baby boy’s second birthday, the actress shared a bundle of photos from his birthday celebration and also penned an emotional note.

The note read, “2 years of Magic with this little Master 😍🐯🙏🏻 Thank you my jaan Avyaan Azaad for choosing me as your mother. Nothing gives me more joy! The 14th of May will always be my most favourite day 🌏.”

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, the actress shared how motherhood changed her. “Avyaan has taught me mindfulness, joy and resilience and just one smile from him can melt all my cares away. I feel even more responsible as a professional now because I want to create a better world for him to grow up in, with my voice and my work.”

Dia Mirza tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi, a Mumbai-based businessman, during an intimate event in Mumbai in February 2021. The couple became parents to Avyaan in May of the same year. Because Avyaan was born prematurely, the kid was kept in the NICU for observations. Back on Avyaan’s first birthday, the actress opened up about the same.

The actress wrote, “Our Jaan, our miracle, you were born on this day 1 year ago with the song ‘Imagine’ playing. You were 3 months premature at 820 gms. 36 hours after birth we discovered you had necrotising enterocolitis and had to go through life-saving surgery. You were cared for and nourished in the NICU with a stoma for 90 days and finally sent home to us with a stoma,” she wrote.

She added how he had to go through another surgery. “After you had gained strength and the weight you went back to hospital for a 2nd surgery that lasted four and half hours. The doctors prepared us for the worst and said it would take a minimum of 21 days before you could be back home with us," her note read. Dia added that instead of 21 days, Avyaan came home in just nine days.”

On the professional front, Dia Mirza has been busy shooting for Tarun Dudeja’s Dhak Dhak where she would be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. The actress was last seen Anubhav Sinha’s directorial Bheed alongside Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar.