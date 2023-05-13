Dia Mirza Talks About The Funny Nickname That Step-Daughter Samaira Has Given, 'She Has My Number Saved As...'

As much as Dia Mirza loves to act in front of the camera, she is also a doting step-mother to 14-year-old daughter Samaira Rekhi, daughter of businessman Vaibhav Rekhi and Sunaina Rekhi. As such, there are bound to be stories about their beautiful bond. In one of her recent interviews, Dia Mirza cheekily revealed the nickname her daughter has saved her number on her phone.

The Bheed actress shared with Zoom Entertainment, “I treat her as an individual, which she is. I think it is so important for a child to be loved and cared. But it is also so important for a child to be respected as an individual, and I do that with Samaira because my parents did that with me. I hate the term step-daughter. Because I never referred to my father as step-father. I had a step-father.”

Dia Mirza also talked about the funny nickname that Samaira has given to her. She stated, “For the longest time, Samaira had my name saved on her phone as ‘not yet the evil step-mother’. So I have not yet qualified as a step-mother. I never grew up with concepts of wicked stepmother. If you want to raise good people who learn to respect everybody you also then have to raise people who understand that sometimes some relationships don’t work and some others do.”

Dia Mirza and the businessman Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on February 15, 2021, and the couple welcomed their first son Avyaan Azad on May 14. The actress was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s directorial Bheed, in which she played the role of a single mother. The movie also starred Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Padnekar, and Digvijay Singh. She received immense love for her role. Dia will be next seen in the upcoming movie, Alibaug, directed by Sanjay Dutt. The movie will also star Sophiya Chaudhary, Parvin Dabas and Sanjay Dutt. The film is about a professor, who has reunited with his students after ten years at the coastal heart of Alibagh.