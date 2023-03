Parineeti Chopra has been making headlines for her rumoured romance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. The Kesari actress recently sparked dating rumors with Raghav Chadha after the duo was spotted together two days back. At the time, several videos shared by paparazzi showed the two coming out of a restaurant together. Rumours are rife that the Bollywood actress is likely to tie the knot with the politician soon. Amid the strong wedding buzz, Raghav’s colleague Sanjeev Arora has now congratulated Parineeti and him for their alleged union.

A few moments back, Sanjeev Arora took to Twitter and shared a collage of Parineeti and Raghav. Along with the picture, he wrote a special wish for them. He wrote, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!"

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR— Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

Soon after he shared the wish, fans were seen reacting to it. They were surprised to see his tweet. A fan wrote, “Hain, ye kab announce hua?" Another fan wrote, “Getting married or what?" Others were also seen congratulating the rumoured couple.

Recently, Parineeti was spotted arriving at ace designer Manish Malhotra’s house in Mumbai on Sunday evening. Fans were wondering if Parineeti will be wearing Manish Malhotra bridal lehenga on her wedding with Raghav Chadha. Take a look at the video here:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together on lunch and dinner dates in Mumbai recently. The photos and videos shared by the paparazzi showed the duo coming out of a restaurant together. While Raghav went straight to his car, Parineeti stopped to pose for the paparazzi and interacted with them for a brief period of time before stepping inside the same car.

Raghav recently broke his silence on their romance rumours. On March 23, Raghav was asked about the actress and their frequent meetings. “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti),” the AAP politician was quoted as saying by India Today.in.

When prodded further about their rumoured relationship, Raghav blushed and replied, “Denge jawaab.” If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram.

Parineeti made her debut in Bollywood with Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl. She was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s multi-starrer movie Uunchai along with Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher and Sarika. Currently, she is gearing up for Chamkila, which is a biopic on Punjabi popstar duo of the 80s- Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur. The two were assassinated in Mehsampur Village in 1988. The movie is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and will also star Diljit Dosanjh. The actress recently wrapped up the shooting of the film.

