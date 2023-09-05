Did Akshay Kumar Decide He Won’t Work With Aamir Khan After This Incident?

Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are stalwarts of the Hindi film industry. Both have wowed the audience with their acting skills in their illustrious careers spanning decades. While Aamir has earned the tag of ‘Mr Perfectionist’ with his acting brilliance, Akshay has received accolades with several action films to his credit.

Both actors have never shared the screen space together in any film so far. Fans of both stars would have loved to see them together. Many may wonder why they never acted together in any film. There is said to be an incident behind they never acting together in a film.

According to reports, Aamir was roped in to play the lead role in the film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992) directed by Mansoor Khan. Reportedly, auditions were underway for selecting the second male lead in this film. Akshay decided to audition for this role and reached the decided venue for the selection test. He lost the role to another actor, Deepak Tijori and felt disappointed.

According to reports, he was of the opinion that Aamir and Deepak were friends, and that’s why he was deliberately sidelined during the audition. Akshay was quite infuriated after this audition and reportedly that’s when he decided to never act with Aamir in a film. At that time, Akshay had only acted in a couple of films like Saugandh and Dancer.

In an earlier interview with Mid-Day, Akshay Kumar also opened up about his rejection from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. He said, “Apna screen test diya maine (I gave my screen test) for Deepak Tijori’s role. And they didn’t like it. And, apparently, I was crap, so they removed me."

Despite this setback in his career, Akshay soon gained stardom with the film Khiladi, which released only a month after Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. He played the lead role in this film and that worked in his favour. Interestingly, Deepak Tijori essayed the second lead in this film too. Khiladi revolves around Raj Malhotra (Akshay Kumar), Boney (Deepak Tijori), Neelam Chaudhary (Ayesha Jhulka) and Sheetal (Sabeeha). They decide to play a prank on Sheetal’s dad Kailash Nath (Prem Chopra). They inform Kailash that his daughter has been kidnapped and demand a ransom for releasing her. Things take a horrible turn when the police get involved in this matter and Sheetal is also stabbed to death.