Did Chiranjeevi Turn Down Popular Web Show The Family Man? Here’s The Truth

Superstar Chiranjeevi’s magic over the box office seems to be waning recently. His big-budget magnum opus Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy failed at the box office in 2019, but his fans passed it off as a fluke. After a two-year break, his next film Acharya in 2022 also turned out to be unsuccessful. This year, Chiranjeevi has had three releases: Waltair Veerayya, Godfather and Bhola Shankar. With the exception of Waltair Veerayya, the remaining two tanked at the box office. His most recent release, Bhola Shankar was severely criticised for using too cliched tropes that became outdated 10 years ago. The movie was a remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. Even Godfather was a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. Fans are of the opinion that Chiranjeevi now needs to stop doing remakes and think outside the box. With his star power in jeopardy, famed film producer C Aswani Dutt has made a revelation that has made fans reevaluate Chiranjeevi’s script choices.

In a recent interview, Aswani Dutt revealed that Chiranjeevi refused a script that ultimately turned out to be one of India’s most-watched web series. He said that the extremely successful series, The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee and directed by Raj & DK, was initially a movie script offered to Chiranjeevi.

Directors Raj & DK envisioned The Family Man as a film, instead of a web series. They planned to release this movie with a huge budget under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies with Chiranjeevi as the lead. Aswani Dutt revealed that he had started the pre-production works for the story of The Family Man and completed the auditions for the character of the protagonist’s son as well. Due to unspecified reasons, Chiranjeevi refused to do the film and the project did not materialise. Later, it was made into a web series, which went on to become immensely successful.

Once Aswani Dutt’s statement went viral, fans have been saying that Chiranjeevi missed a huge opportunity for a guaranteed successful film.