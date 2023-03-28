Did Deepika Padukone Ignore Singer Jason Derulo at Mumbai Airport? Watch Viral Video

Deepika Padukone arrived at Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Tuesday, making a striking appearance. Several videos and pictures are doing rounds on the internet. In one of the videos, many noticed that Deepika Padukone walked past American singer and songwriter Jason Derulo, who was standing near the gate, but failed to recognise him. At the same time, Jason appeared to be facing the entry gate and was unaware of Deepika's arrival.

The paparazzi shared a video which showed Deepika Padukone exiting her car and heading towards the entry gate at the airport. While she was entering the gate, Jason was seen standing in the background with his back towards her. Deepika then seemed to have walked past him as she proceeded towards her flight. However, before leaving, she paused for a moment to smile for the camera.

Deepika donned a camouflage-printed outfit consisting of a sweatshirt and paired it with matching olive-green jogger pants. A camo-printed trench jacket with bright orange borders and a hoodie completed the look. To accessorize the outfit, she wore chunky white sneakers, tinted sunglasses, and a tote bag. The actress completed the look with a messy top bun, nude lip gloss, and a dewy, makeup-free face. Watch the video below:

As soon as the video was shared online, social media users flocked to the comment section to express their thoughts. One of the users wrote, “Did she just ignore Jason Derulo?” Another user wrote, “Isn’t that Jason Derulo in the background?” One more user added, “Deepika Padukone probably not knowing who Jason Derulo is.” Watch the video below:

American singer and songwriter Jason Derulo was in Mumbai for work purposes. During his short trip, Jason met several Indian celebrities, such as Urvashi Rautela and Disha Patani. Recently, a video of Jason stepping out in the city with Urvashi Rautela has been doing rounds on the internet. The video shows the duo exiting their vehicle and posing for the paparazzi before entering a venue in Bandra.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s hit film Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The actress is currently working on Siddharth Anand's directorial film Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. Apart from that, she also has Project K with Prabhas.

