Did Emily Ratajkowski Confirm Her Relationship With Harry Styles? Actress Says 'I Started Dating...'

American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski apparently is dating Harry Styles for over 2 months. In an interview, taken by Going Mental Podcast, Emily talked about her love life so far. Emily dropped hints about dating someone she's really into but didn't reveal the lucky man's identity. This comes, two weeks before Emily and Harry were reportedly spotted making out in Tokyo, Japan. During the podcast, Emily seemingly gushed over how amazing Harry is.

“I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different. I was like, 'He's kind of great'. ‘But yes, if you’d have talked to me like four weeks ago I would have been like, absolutely. I would be seeing someone and then suddenly the way he would walk would be like, ugh,” Emily Ratajkowski was quoted as saying by Marca Lifestyle.

When quizzed about what she looks for in her partner, Emily gave a thought for a moment and then confidently responded that an “independent” partner is what she looks for as she claims that she has a “full life” of her own. Emily said, “What do I look for in a partner? I like someone that is very independent. I think, for me, that's very important because I do have a full life. I'm hoping that dating someone that has more of their own life will prevent the issues I had before.” Reasoning the same she claims that “dating someone” who has “more of their own life will prevent the issues” she had before, seemingly giving a subtle hint at her estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McCard.

Last year in November, Harry and Olivia Wilde, parted ways. They met on the sets of Don't Worry Sweetheart. In February, there were rumours that Harry had broken up with Olivia Wilde and was dating someone else, albeit the unnamed of the woman remained under wraps. It must be noted that in March, Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski sparked dating rumours, after the couple was seen together in Japan. Several videos and pictures went crazy viral on the internet. The singer was seen sporting a white T-shirt with a black jacket atop a pair of trousers, while Emily donned a pink bomber jacket over a dress in the video. The duo on Tokyo streets was even spotted kissing and dancing.

Harry and Emily Ratajkowski out in Tokyo recently pic.twitter.com/ftPOpNrY4v— HS Candids (@hsdcandids) March 26, 2023

At the recent Grammy Awards, Harry Styles took home several prestigious prizes for his album Harry's Home, including Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. Having completed a successful second world tour in 2021, Harry Styles is currently performing in Asian nations.

