Did Ethan Slater Tell Wife About 'Casually Dating' Ariana Grande Just Days Before News Broke?

Ethan Slater is suggested to have filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay following the news of his alleged romance with Ariana Grande. Though the SpongeBob SquarePants actor and Thank U, Next songstress have neither publicly denied nor confirmed the rumours, it seems Ethan Slater did inform his wife that he was casually dating the pop icon. According to a report by US Weekly, Ethan sat down with Lilly to explain why he wanted to split, just days ahead his new romance speculation took the internet by storm. The revelation was completely unexpected for his estranged wife Lilly Jay.

“Ethan sat Lilly down a few days before the news broke about him and Ariana and said that he wanted a divorce. Lilly never saw it coming," a source told US Weekly. Rumour mills also have it that Ariana and Ethan were separated from their respective spouses before beginning to date each other. Their relationship is claimed to be fairly “recent." However, the duo is supposedly manoeuvring through the new dynamics in a “respectable" manner since everything is out in public. Just a week ago, reports of Ariana Grande moving on after breaking up with her husband Dalton Gomez came to the fore. The One Last Time singer met Broadway alum Ethan Slater on the sets of the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked.

The shooting of the film began in the UK last year and it is scheduled to hit the big screens in November 2024. US Weekly also reveals Ariana and Ethan were not careful while hiding their new flame of romance. “They’d hold hands on set in between takes. They were sloppy and not hiding it," an insider told the portal. Ariana and Dalton separated earlier this year after remaining married for two years.

Meanwhile, Ethan Slater married his high school classmate Lilly Jay back in November 2018. They had been together since 2012 and welcomed their first child in January 2023. It wasn’t until Mother’s Day that Ethan confirmed on Instagram that they’d welcomed a son into their lives. It remains unclear when the married duo grew apart from each other but TMZ suggests the Broadway alum has officially filed for divorce in New York. Notably, the specific reason behind the separation hasn’t been listed so far.