Did Imran Khan's Estranged Wife Avantika Malik Hint At Divorce In Latest Instagram Post? Deets Inside

Avantika Malik might have given a confirmation about her divorce from actor Imran Khan. On Tuesday, Avantika shared a cryptic post on Instagram which was a video of Miley Cyrus dancing to one of her songs and a caption that read, “Divorce was the best thing for her.” “Not only her,” she wrote before adding the hashtag “just saying.” Avantika and Imran have been living separately since 2019 but are yet to confirm their divorce.

Avantika Malik and the Jane Tu Ya Jane Na actor used to be a highly admired couple in Bollywood. However, their previously solid marriage faced difficulties, and the two began to live separately. Avantika and Imran had been childhood friends and dated for many years before getting married in 2011. The couple became parents in 2014 when they were blessed with a daughter named Imara.

Imran Khan recently made a rare public appearance in Mumbai where he was seen holding hands with fellow actor Lekha Washington. This led to rumours that they may be dating. Several fan and paparazzi accounts shared pictures and videos of the two together. The video shows the duo stepping out of the international airport and heading to their vehicle hand in hand. However, neither Imran nor Lekha have addressed the speculation about their supposed relationship.

Avantika also was reported to have moved on from her marriage with Imran. She reportedly is dating Sahib Singh Lamba. One of her friends told Indian today that she was happy in Lamba's company. The two reported met through common friends.

Imran began his acting career in 2008 with the film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. The film was a box office success, making Imran one of the most sought-after actors of the time. However, things did not take off as they were expected to, and the actor had to face back-to-back debacles. Imran Khan was last in the 2015 release movie Katti Batti. Some of his other notable films include Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and I Hate Love Story. In 2018, he also made his directorial debut with the short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India.

A few years back, Imran's friend, actor Akshay Oberoi, confirmed that Imran Khan had quit acting.”

