Did Kamya Punjabi Take An Indirect Dig At Sonakshi Sinha's Acting In Dahaad?

Television actress Kamya Punjabi doesn’t shy away from voicing her opinions publicly. And this time she did not hold back from calling out the daughter of a veteran star, who she claims doesn’t know the ‘A’ of acting. Though she refrained from taking the name of the actress, Kamya confirmed the person she was referring to had made their OTT debut recently. Kamya Punjabi started watching their new web show, however, she was bored even before managing to finish the first episode.

According to Hindustan Times, the revelation was made when Kamya Punjabi was candidly speaking about the existence of famous personalities in the film industry who do not know how to act. “Bahut saare projects mein aise log dikhte hain jinko acting ka ‘A’ bhi nahi aata (There are many projects that feature people who do not know the ‘A’ of acting),” said Kamya. While sharing an example that she’s experienced recently, the TV star added, “Sorry, but I won’t name them. Recently, I was watching a web show in which a big personality, the daughter of a very big actor made her debut.”

Kamya continued that she couldn’t even digest watching the first episode of the show. “But what can one do, she is the daughter of a veteran, and then she is doing the web show,” she concluded. The statements come at a time when Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha, who is the daughter of veteran star Shatrughan Sinha, has made her OTT debut with Dahaad. Directed by Reema Kagti, the crime thriller also features Vijay Varma and Sohum Shah in supporting roles.

The story of the web show is loosely based on the life of the infamous serial killer Mohan Kumar also known as Cyanide Mohan who preyed on women in Mangalore from 2005 until he was apprehended in 2009.

Sonakshi Sinha plays the lead protagonist sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati, who is assigned to investigate the unusual deaths of women who were found in public bathrooms. The crime scenes initially indicate suicide before the sub-inspector realizes there’s a serial killer on the loose.

Dahaad premiered on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, just weeks ago on May 12. Though Kamya Punjabi hasn’t confirmed she was referring to Sonakshi Sinha, many highly believe it was the latter she was talking about.