Did Margot Robbie Sign Sci-Fi Movie Deal With Dwayne Johnson After Barbie's Success?

Hollywood actress Margot Robbie is currently on cloud nine owing to the success of her latest fantasy comedy Barbie. While the waves of critical appreciation for the movie haven’t subsided yet, it appears Margot already has her next project in place. If rumour mills are to be believed, the Suicide Squad diva is gearing up to share the screen space with The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson. Touted to be a sci-fi adventure, the title of the movie is suggested to be Starlight. Reportedly backed by 20th Century Studios, both Margot Robbie and Dwayne Johnson have given the green signal to the project by signing the deal.

Notably, if the movie is to be materialized, Starlight will mark the first-ever collaboration between the Birds of Prey actress and Jumanji fame. According to a report by Great Freaking Robot (GFR), The Rock will essay the male protagonist Captain Alex Vega who leads his interstellar squad on a deadly mission. Exploring the far reaches of the cosmos, the crew has to face several fatal confrontations to curb down powerful evil forces at play. This time, Margot Robbie will be seen portraying the role of an antagonist namely Isabella. GFR claims Margot and Dwayne have already inked the film contractor, meanwhile, Oscar-nominated director Ridley Scott is in talks to helm the project.

The filmmaker is yet to confirm his involvement in Starlight. It is important to note, the makers of Starlight haven’t issued any official announcement about the movie’s cast or plot. Neither Margot Robbie nor Dwayne Johnson have made their maiden collaboration public. The details can only be confirmed once the makers decide to officially address the ongoing speculation.

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie’s film hit the billion-dollar mark within just 17 days of its release. The remarkable box office collection has made the movie’s director Greta Gerwig emerge as the first female filmmaker to reach the milestone.

When it comes to Dwayne Johnson, he made a cameo in the final scene of Vin Diesel’s Fast X. Before that, he played the lead protagonist in DCU’s superhero flick Black Adam. The Rock is also gearing up to share the screen space with Chris Evans in the action-adventure Christmas film Red One.