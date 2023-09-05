Did Mom-To-Be Kourtney Kardashian Experience A Health Scare? Here’s What We Know

After flying home from Blink-182’s tour due to an “urgent family matter”, the paparazzi spotted Travis Barker and his pregnant wife, Kourtney Kardashian, leaving a hospital on Saturday. While details were initially scarce, a recent report from Page Six has shed light on the situation, revealing that Kourtney Kardashian indeed had a “brief” hospital stay. Fortunately, she has since been discharged and is now back home with her children.

A source known to Page Six revealed, “She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home, too.” However, it remains unclear why Kardashian sought medical attention. On Friday, the band confirmed the postponement news of their tour on Friday in a message on their Instagram account. “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States,” the rock band tweeted before adding, “The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

As of now, neither Kourtney Kardashian nor Travis Barker has issued an official statement regarding the hospitalization.

Shortly after the band’s announcement, Travis Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, expressed her concern and offered her prayers for the rockstar and his wife. Shanna, who shares two teenagers, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with Barker, spoke to photographers, stating, “I don’t know what’s going on, I just know that our kids are safe and sound — obviously that’s important to me,” as quoted by Page Six.

While Travis Barker has not made an official comment, he did post a cryptic message on his social media accounts on Friday. He shared several photos from the prayer room at Glasgow Airport featuring a banner that read, “Together we pray."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker exchanged vows on May 15, marking their commitment with a post that included the caption, “Till death do us part." Following this declaration, they celebrated their marriage with a lavish ceremony held in Italy, surrounded by their close friends and family. The extravagant event took place in Portofino and was attended by all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, their mother Kris Jenner, as well as numerous prominent Hollywood figures, including Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, and many others.

In June, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker joyfully announced that they were expecting their first child together, a baby boy. As her due date approaches, the Poosh founder has been proudly showcasing her baby bump through a series of maternity photos. Reportedly, Kourtney Kardashian initially tried in vitro fertilization (IVF) as a means of conceiving but later revealed that they had decided to discontinue the IVF process and instead try to conceive naturally.

While this will be Kourtney and Travis’ first child together, Kourtney is already a mother to three children: daughter Penelope and sons Reign and Mason, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Scott Disick.