Did Rajinikanth Take A Dig At YSRCP Leaders At Jailer Grand Audio Release? What We Know

The anticipation surrounding Rajinikanth’s latest movie Jailer, scheduled for a nationwide release on August 10, has been fast soaring. To set the stage for this much-anticipated film, a grand audio release event was organised. Rajinikanth’s comments during the event have stirred a political storm, particularly with the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders.

During the event, Rajinikanth gave an hour-long talk. While discussing the film, he also made a few comments that seemed directed at the YSR Congress Party leaders. “There is no dog that does not bark … There is no mouth that does not criticise … There is no city where these two do not happen. But let us not care. Ignoring this kind of thing, we should take care of our work and keep moving forward… Do you understand, Raja?" he stated. His statement, although not directly aimed at anyone, has led to assumptions that it targeted the YSR Congress Party leaders.

Rajinikanth’s recent presence at NTR’s centenary events also fueled controversy. During his speech, Rajini spoke about Nandamuri Balakrishna and NTR’s friendship. This gesture was not welcomed by the YSR Congress Party leaders prompting reactions from former minister Kodali Nani and Roja, minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement of Andhra Pradesh. Despite not openly criticising Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh or making direct political statements, Rajinikanth’s association with Chandrababu Naidu drew attention and triggered a flurry of responses.

Amid these political controversies, Rajinikanth’s movie Jailer is poised for a much-anticipated release. The film, touted as a black comedy action movie, has been written and directed by Nelson and is produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. In the lead role, Rajinikanth takes centre stage, while Jackie Shroff assumes the role of the antagonist. The movie also boasts a star-studded cast including Tamannaah Bhatia and Mohanlal in prominent roles.