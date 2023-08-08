Did Rajinikanth Watch Jailer At Sun Pictures' Special Screening? What We Know

The most anticipated film in Tamil Cinema, Jailer featuring Rajinikanth is slated to hit the cinemas on August 10. The superstar who is jetting off to the Himalayas on Wednesday has reportedly had a special screening of the film on Monday. The unclaimed reports suggest that Rajinikanth watched the film at the office of production house, Sun Pictures. The actor even praised the director after watching the film.

Notably, the 72-year-old actor is carrying forward his old tradition of visiting the Himalayas. Rajinikanth sets out on a mountainous adventure after finishing his every film, but in 2010 due to his poor health the actor had to take a break from the tradition, and after the success of 2.0, he started it again but it came to a halt again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier the actor took a much-needed break from work and had a small vacation in Maldives before the Jailer’s promotions.

Speaking of Jailer, the film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is the 169 film of Rajinikanth. The trailer of the film was recently unveiled by the makers which showed two distinctive personalities of Rajinikanth as a typical retired family man and a furious man who spares no one when he gets into action. It also revealed that Rajinikanth’s character in the film is a father of a police officer.

The film has an ensemble of stellar star cast including Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan and Mirnaa Menon in significant roles.

Rajinikanth is one of the most loved actors and enjoys a massive following. On Tuesday, certain offices in Chennai and Bengaluru declared leave for their employees on Jailer’s release day. According to reports by Economic Times, some offices in Chennai and Tamil Nadu have also distributed free tickets to their employees. This came after the HR Department decided to avoid the piled-up leave applications by the employees on August 10.

So far, the film has sold a total of more than 612,000 tickets till Monday on the online ticket booking app BookMyShow.