Did Saif Ali Khan Try To Sell His Diamond-studded Rolex? Here's The Truth

Saif Ali Khan, famously known as the Nawab of Bollywood, is in the limelight for his role in the mythological film Adipurush, directed by Om Raut. Surprisingly, the actor was seen nowhere in the promotion of the movie despite playing the role of a villain. Saif Ali Khan always lights up a room with life with his quirky statements in interviews. Now that he is not attending any promotional events has disappointed his fans. But, it also serves to be a perfect opportunity to revisit one of his entertaining media interactions.

Earlier, in an interview with East India Comedy, Saif Ali Khan talked about one of the most expensive gifts he received from the daughter of the Sultan of Brunei. Saif received the gift from the Sultan’s daughter, who was a big Bollywood fan, while he attended a high-profile meeting with the Sultan.

Upon opening the box, Saif was stunned to see a diamond-encrusted Rolex watch. That’s not all. Saif recalled a funny anecdote relating to the watch. The actor confessed that he once tried to even sell the gifted watch to Bollywood film producer Ramesh Taurani, during the shoot of his film Race.

Saif Ali Khan tried to convince Ramesh Taurani to buy the precious watch by saying, “Sir, it’s so you." But, ultimately, he took the decision not to sell the watch to the producer and instead gave it to his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of Ravana in Adipursh. Helmed by Om Raut, the mythological thriller also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film was released worldwide in 3D and has so far received favourable reviews.