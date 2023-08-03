Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Take Financial Help From A Male Telugu Star For Her Treatment?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been setting the internet on fire by sharing pictures from her vacation in Bali. She is visiting the East Asian country with her close friend, makeup artist Anusha Swamy. The duo has been there for almost a week now. Samantha has been sharing snippets from her trip, right from relaxing on the beach, enjoying the local cuisine or just cozying up in her lavish room. This trip to Bali is part of a year-long break, which Samantha Ruth Prabhu is taking from her tedious work schedule to concentrate on self-healing, especially since she is currently battling with the autoimmune condition, myositis.

Samantha has fulfilled most of her work commitments. She has wrapped up shooting for Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda, as well as her parts for the series Citadel with Varun Dhawan. It is also being said that she has returned the signing amounts to producers after opting out of some projects since she was diagnosed with myositis. As her treatment is underway, it has come to the fore that she is spending quite a lump sum amount on her treatment.

Some related reports are doing the rounds which say that a top-tier star is helping Samantha Ruth Prabhu with the burden of the treatment. A video report by Sakshi TV has claimed Samantha has borrowed a sum of Rs 25 crore from a leading actor in the Telugu film industry. The name of the actor has not been revealed. These reports are unconfirmed and no statement has been given by Samantha or anyone else in this regard. News18 cannot confirm the authenticity of these reports.

Right after returning from her Bali vacation, Samantha is believed to be travelling to the US to begin her treatment. Samantha Ruth Prabhu shot for Citadel and Kushi back to back, while fighting the autoimmune disease. Samantha has said that it was difficult to shoot while suffering from the disease but she had to fulfil her work commitments.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Shaakuntalam. The mythological film based on the epic of the same name was directed by Gunasekhar, and it was released in April. It failed to impress both critics and fans, ultimately underperforming at the box office.