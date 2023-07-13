Was Shah Rukh Khan Injured During Jawan Shoot? He Says 'Jab Tak Dil Pe...'

Shah Rukh Khan returned with his signature ‘Ask SRK’ on Thursday and answered questions about Jawan. Having released the Jawan prevue earlier this week, Shah Rukh was flooded with various questions about the plot, the memes, his bald look and more. The prevue also revealed that the superstar will be performing a number of action stunts. Citing that, a fan asked him if he injured himself during the filming of these stunts.

“Shooting ke doran kitani chotte lagi sir (how many wounds/injuries did you have while shooting, sir)?" asked a fan. Shah Rukh chose to give a rather poetic response and said, “Jab tak dil pe chot na lage baaki sab chalta hai. #Jawan (As long as I am not hurt at heart, it is all okay)."

Jab tak dil pe chot na lage baaki sab chalta hai. #Jawan https://t.co/emEnhaPyUl— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

Shah Rukh dives into a full-blown action avatar with Jawan. The superstar, who had been wanting to do an action film for years now, is fulfilling his dream this year. Not only will Jawan be an out-and-out action film but Pathaan also allowed Shah Rukh to explore the genre.

Meanwhile, Jawan also seems to be bringing Shah Rukh back in a double role. The actor, who has played double role in the past in Duplicate, appears to be playing the role of an identical father and son. SRK is reportedly sporting seven looks in the movie. The Jawan prevue revealed most of the looks, including the look in which he is bald.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra and Priya Mani, among other stars.

Jawan is slated to release on September 7. The film was previously slated to release in June. Explaining the reason behind the shift in release date, Shah Rukh said on Twitter, “Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves… so a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now."