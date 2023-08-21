Did Shahid Kapoor Really Dye His Hair Purple? Find Out In This Video

Actor Shahid Kapoor maintains a strong bond with his fanbase by frequently sharing photos and videos on social media platforms. Recently, he cleverly tricked his followers by making them believe that he had undergone a hair transformation. On Sunday, Kabir Singh actor posted an entertaining reel that had his fans in fits of laughter. In the clip, Shahid showcased himself aboard a flight, initially flaunting vibrant purple hair before swiftly transitioning it to natural black hair in a matter of seconds.

The twist? He used an Instagram filter to expertly deceive his audience. Accompanied by amusing background music and Shahid’s animated expressions, the video elicited joy from all who watched. Alongside the clip, the actor captioned, “New hair, who this?"

Since Shahid Kapoor shared the video, his followers and industry friends couldn’t stop laughing at his fun antics. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim joined the fun and asked him to visit his salon, he wrote, “Aajao Salon Pe, New Hairstyle De Doonga. (Come to the salon, I’ll give you a new hairstyle). A user wrote, “If Shahid Kapoor was in BTS.”

In the past, Shahid had experimented with his hair during the filming of Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor starrer Udta Punjab. Certain scenes in the movie featured him with blue streaks in his hair. Meanwhile, when he shared his recent reel, one eagle-eyed fan even raised the question about the possibility of Udta Punjab 2.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Kapoor is also known for sharing fun videos. In 2019, while Shahid was busy shooting for Kabir Singh with Kiara Advani, Mira unleashed her creativity by colouring their daughter Misha’s hair. She took to her Instagram stories and shared two snapshots of Misha with partially coloured hair. In one image, she wrote, “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom," while in another picture, she added, “Relax guys, it’s just temporary."

While Shahid Kapoor is still getting love from Bloody Daddy, he most recently concluded filming for his upcoming untitled project alongside Kriti Sanon. The film’s first-look poster intrigued fans as it is touted as an Impossible Love Story. The actor is also expected to work on the remake of Woh Kaun Thi, where he could share the screen with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor had collaborated with Anees Bazmee for a film tentatively titled Double Trouble with Rashmika Mandanna. However, the latest reports by Pinkvilla claim that the actor has stepped away from the project for unknown reasons.