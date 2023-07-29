Did Sreeleela Reject Item Song Offer In Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2?

Sreeleela is a promising young talent in the South film industry. According to reports, she was offered an item song in the much-anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule, alongside Allu Arjun. Now, latest reports suggest that Sreeleela rejected the offer. The reason that is being cited for her refusal is that she has a lot on her hands at the moment. Reportedly, Sreeleela is working in approximately 10 films, making her one of the most in-demand actresses at the moment. She is set to star in big Tollywood projects. Sreeleela’s upcoming films include Aadikeshava, alongside Panja Vaisshnav Tej, which is also Srikanth N Reddy’s directorial debut; Boypati Rapo with Ram Pothineni; Bhagavanth Kesari, which is directed by Anil Ravipudi; Junior with Kireeti Reddy; Trivikram Srinivas-directorial Guntur Kaaram alongside Mahesh Babu; and Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan.

Sreeleela made her debut with the Kannada film Kiss in 2019. According to reports, she was cast after the director AP Arjun saw her pictures on social media. She made her debut in Telugu films with the film Pelli SandaD in 2021. Critics hailed her in the film. One New Indian Express’ review said, “Sreeleela looks stylish and garners equal attention in the film.” She also received praises for her second Telugu film Bharaate, which released in 2019, alongside Sri Murali. Sreeleela’s performance in the film was praised. One critic said, “This is Sreeleela’s second film, and she seems to be getting comfortable with being in front of the camera, and delivers what the role demands.”

Recently, there were reports that Sreeleela has joined the league of one the highest paid South actresses. According to reports, she is charging Rs 2 crore per film.