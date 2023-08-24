Did Taylor Swift Decline To Perform At The Super Bowl? Here's What We Know

If you’re curious to know who will lead the upcoming Super Bowl performance, sorry Swifties it likely won’t be Taylor Swift. Despite years of media frenzy around her headlining the NFL halftime show, it is reported the pop star has declined the offer to perform at the game yet again. The globally famous musician seemingly has no extra time to rehearse and prepare for the event amidst her busy The Eras Tour concert schedule. But that doesn’t mean Taylor has completely rejected the idea. Sources close to the Shake It Off songstress confirm performing at the Super Bowl is on her list. However, the idea doesn’t look promising and has no scope of materializing in the next couple of years.

During an interaction with Daily Mail, an insider explained how Taylor is now at the peak of her career and aims to take every step keenly. “Working on her current tour and recording her old music and working on new music and living life are taking up the majority of her time," said the source. It appears the singer is in no rush to take over the NFL event stage, “Taylor is busy with her current tour, she has zero time to prepare a Super Bowl show, she will do it eventually, but she is in no rush at all to do it in Vegas or do it in the next couple of years."

Notably, this isn’t the first time Taylor has been asked to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. But when it comes to the Vegas event next year, it reportedly won’t be headlined by her. “She wants to be a part of the show at some point and is leaning towards doing it in a few years, especially if the Super Bowl is in Nashville," the insider added.

It is important to note that Taylor Swift and her representatives haven’t yet officially addressed the details of the Super Bowl performance. Though her busy overlapping concert schedule is enough to estimate that nodding yes to the event is more like inviting trouble.

The upcoming Super Bowl is scheduled to take place on February 11, 2024, which coincides with Taylor’s international tour dates. From February 7 to 10, the singer has booked dates to perform in Tokyo, Japan. Now, only travelling to Nevada’s Allegiant Stadium the day after appears hectic, setting aside the promotion and rehearsal part of the show.

This year it was globally famous Barbadian singer Rihanna who featured as the headline performer at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show 2023. It took place on February 12, 2023, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The major highlight of the show occurred when the prolific pop star revealed she was pregnant with her second child in front of a packed arena in a dead-drop red bodysuit.