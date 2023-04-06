CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveWar 2Kichcha SudeepRashmika Mandanna BirthdayRishi Singh
Home » Movies » Did Vijay Deverakonda Confirm Break-Up Rumours With Rashmika Mandanna On Her Birthday?
1-MIN READ

Did Vijay Deverakonda Confirm Break-Up Rumours With Rashmika Mandanna On Her Birthday?

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 08:40 IST

Hyderabad, India

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been rumoured to be dating for a long time now.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been rumoured to be dating for a long time now.

A report claimed last week that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have broken up. Vijay's silence on Rashmika's birthday might have confirmed the rumours.

It seems like Vijay Deverakonda might have just confirmed rumours of his break-up with Rashmika Mandanna. The actor, who is close friends with his Dear Comrade co-star and is often speculated to be dating her, had everyone’s attention on his social media handles on Wednesday. Fans were hoping that Vijay would put a rest to the break-up rumours by sharing a sweet birthday note for Rashmika. However, that wasn’t the case.

The actor remained away from Twitter and Instagram, penning no public wish for Rashmika on the occasion. The silence on her special day has fans believing that the recently surfaced break-up rumours might be true. Even Vijay’s brother Anand Deverakonda did not wish Rashmika socially.

For the unversed, last week an ETimes report claimed that the Mission Majnu actress is no longer dating Vijay. The report added that she is now seeing Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas.

“Rashmika and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas are often making public appearances these days. It’s got people talking. But the truth is, both Rshmika and Sreenivas are really fond of each other," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. The source also added it is likely that Mandanna is dating Sai Sreenivas. “There are strong chances of the two actors dating each other," said the source. However, there is no confirmation from either of the actors’ teams so far.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, Rashmika was showered with birthday love from several friends from the industry. From Sidharth Malhotra to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, several stars wished her the best on her birthday. On the occasion, Rashmika too shared a video, checking in on her fans and thanking them for their love.

“Today I wanted to ask you, how are you, how is your health, mind and heart? If you are having a great day then awesome, but if you are not having a great day or time, my love, remember, that this too shall pass. Know that I love you as much as you love. Thank you so much for making me the person that I am today," she said in the video.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. Rashmika Mandanna
  2. regional cinema
  3. vijay deverakonda
first published:April 06, 2023, 08:01 IST
last updated:April 06, 2023, 08:40 IST