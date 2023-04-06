Did Vijay Deverakonda Confirm Break-Up Rumours With Rashmika Mandanna On Her Birthday?

It seems like Vijay Deverakonda might have just confirmed rumours of his break-up with Rashmika Mandanna. The actor, who is close friends with his Dear Comrade co-star and is often speculated to be dating her, had everyone’s attention on his social media handles on Wednesday. Fans were hoping that Vijay would put a rest to the break-up rumours by sharing a sweet birthday note for Rashmika. However, that wasn’t the case.

The actor remained away from Twitter and Instagram, penning no public wish for Rashmika on the occasion. The silence on her special day has fans believing that the recently surfaced break-up rumours might be true. Even Vijay’s brother Anand Deverakonda did not wish Rashmika socially.

For the unversed, last week an ETimes report claimed that the Mission Majnu actress is no longer dating Vijay. The report added that she is now seeing Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas.

“Rashmika and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas are often making public appearances these days. It’s got people talking. But the truth is, both Rshmika and Sreenivas are really fond of each other," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. The source also added it is likely that Mandanna is dating Sai Sreenivas. “There are strong chances of the two actors dating each other," said the source. However, there is no confirmation from either of the actors’ teams so far.

Meanwhile, Rashmika was showered with birthday love from several friends from the industry. From Sidharth Malhotra to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, several stars wished her the best on her birthday. On the occasion, Rashmika too shared a video, checking in on her fans and thanking them for their love.

“Today I wanted to ask you, how are you, how is your health, mind and heart? If you are having a great day then awesome, but if you are not having a great day or time, my love, remember, that this too shall pass. Know that I love you as much as you love. Thank you so much for making me the person that I am today," she said in the video.

