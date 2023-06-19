Did Vijay Use The Same Dialogue As Rajinikanth In His Latest Speech?

Actor Vijay recently organised a special programme to honour Tamil Nadu’s top-ranking students from classes 10 and 12. Approximately 1,500 students, accompanied by their parents, attended the event at the prestigious RK Convention Center in Neelankarai. Vijay personally rewarded the students and took memorable photographs with them.

Interestingly, a video of Vijay’s speech at the event has drawn comparisons to a similar speech by actor Rajinikanth in the past. Rajinikanth fans claim that Vijay has imitated Rajinikanth’s dialogue, sparking discussions among social media users. The video has gone viral, generating significant buzz across various platforms.

The video, shared on Twitter, features Vijay repeating Rajinikanth’s popular dialogue, “If money is lost, nothing is lost. If health is lost, something is lost. But if a character is lost, everything is lost." While some viewers appreciated the quote, others dismissed the controversy, considering it a common dialogue used by many for decades. The person who shared the video is known to be a fan of both Rajinikanth and Vijay.

It’s worth noting that such comparisons often arise in the world of cinema, and this is not the first time Vijay’s speeches have been compared to Rajinikanth’s. Fans playfully discuss the similarities and how Vijay beautifully incorporates Rajinikanth’s ideas into his speeches.

Rajinikanth is renowned for decades because of his roles in films like Sivaji, Kabali, Baasha, and Enthiran. He has several upcoming projects, including Jailer, Lal Salaam, and an untitled film with Bobby Kolli and Thalaivar170. Meanwhile, Vijay continues to deliver successful films such as Mersal, Master, Kaththi, and Thuppakki.