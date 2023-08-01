Did You Know 7 of 16 Prabhas Films Before Baahubali Flopped At Box Office?

The success of Baahubali: The Beginning propelled Prabhas’ career to new heights, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. This film kick-started the pan-India films movement, and his role in the sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion further solidified his stardom as it became the first Indian film to cross Rs 1,000 crore in just ten days, and that too in all languages. His remarkable performance earned him numerous awards, increasing his demand in the Telugu, Hindi and Tamil industries.

Before the blockbuster success of Baahubali films, Prabhas had already worked in several South Indian films. Like every actor, he too experienced both successes and failures in his acting journey. Prior to the SS Rajamouli directorial, Prabhs appeared in 16 movies, out of which 7 were flops in terms of box office collections. Here is a list of those films that failed to make an impact on the silver screen:

1. Raghavendra (2003)

An action film directed by Suresh Krishna, starring Anshu and Shweta Agarwal alongside Prabhas, Raghavendra did not resonate well with the audience, It earned only Rs 2 crore worldwide, as per reports.

2. Adavi Ramudu (2004)

Adavi Ramudu is a romantic film featuring Aarti Agarwal and Prabhas, revolving around the love story between a childhood friend and a tribal youth. Unfortunately, it received negative reviews and managed to earn only Rs 10.90 crore at the box office, according to reports.

3. Pournami (2006)

A dance musical action film directed by Prabhu Deva, inspired by the Brazilian film Behind the Sun, Pournami collected only Rs 9 crore at the box office.

4. Yogi (2007)

Yogi featured Nayanthara opposite Prabhas and it was directed by VV Vinayak. It reportedly earned Rs 25 crore worldwide.

5. Munna (2007)

Munna was an action crime film directed by Vamshi Paidipally, which marked his debut, with Illeana D’Cruz as the female lead. The film faced criticism due to its weak storyline and grossed only Rs 9.7 crore worldwide, according to reports.

6. Bujjigadu (2008)

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Bujjigadu garnered immense attention among the youth but failed to attract the audience to theatres, earning only Rs 18.9 crore worldwide.

7. Ek Niranjan (2009)

Ek Niranjan is another film by the director-actor duo of Puri Jagannadh and Prabhas which failed to entertain the audience and flopped at the box office. It could only make a profit of only Rs 9 crore.

Prabhas’ most recent appearance was in Adipurush, directed by Om Raut. He has three upcoming projects lined up, all set to release in different languages. These include Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, slated for release on September 28 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. Another film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will release in Hindi and Telugu, but the release date is yet to be announced. In 2024, he will be seen in Kalki 2898-AD which will be released in Telugu and Hindi.