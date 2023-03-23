The 1995 film Akele Hum Akele Tum is considered a classic today and narrated a beautiful tale with the bond of father and son, forming an important crux of the story. The film was a big hit and the music of the film became very popular. Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala starred in this musical drama where both played parents to a 6-year-old son. However, did you know that Aamir Khan’s chocolate boy looks had become a hindrance for him when he was being considered for the lead role in Akele Hum Akele Tum?

The movie was directed by Aamir’s cousin Mansoor Khan, and he initially wanted to cast Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit as the lead pair in the movie. Anil and Madhuri had become one of the most bankable onscreen couples after having delivered hits like Parinda, Jamai Raja and Beta. Hence, Mansoor Khan wanted to sign the pair.

Aamir Khan, who had worked with his cousin in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, was eager to work in Akele Hum Akele Tum as well. However, Mansoor initially refused to sign him. Mansoor reportedly told Aamir that his pink cheeks and pink lips made him look too boyish and he would not be able to pull off playing father to a 6-year-old.

He approached Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit and although Anil Kapoor liked the script and gave his nod, Madhuri Dixit turned down the offer. It was only after Madhuri refused to do the film that Mansoor decided to go for Aamir Khan. Manisha Koirala was then cast opposite him.

Aamir Khan did full justice to the role and convincingly pulled off playing a father. The song Akele Hum Akele Tum, picturised on Aamir and his on-screen son played by Master Adil, was a key point, attributing to the success of the film.

Akele Hum Akele Tum was partly inspired by the 1979 Hollywood film Kramer vs. Kramer starring Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep.

Read all the Latest Movies News here