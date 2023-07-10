Did You Know Actress Priyadarshini Acted Alongside Bhagyaraj As A Child Artist?

Tamil actress-anchor Priyadarshini recently shared some insightful revelations about working with actor-director K Bhagyaraj as a child artist. She discussed how she landed the opportunity to act in his movie Dhavani Kanavugal (1984). In the film, Priyadarshini plays Bhagyaraj’s younger sister. She portrayed the role of a young child, who frequently interacts with actor Sivaji Ganesan. Recently, she shared her experiences of working in that film during a conversation with Bhagyaraj about it. During the discussion, Bhagyaraj mentioned that his wife Purnima played a crucial role in Priyadarshini’s casting in that film. Purnima, impressed by Priyadarshini’s performance, suggested that she would be a perfect fit for the film Dhavani Kanavugal.

Currently, Priyadarshini is known for her character Renuka in the serial Counter-Swimming. Her realistic performance in the serial has garnered significant praises from fans, right from the beginning. Her impeccable timing during the counter dialogues with Gunasekaran and the impactful moments while conversing with Karikalan have left a lasting impression on everyone.

Bhagyaraj made his directorial debut in 1979 with the Tamil film Suvarilladha Chiththirangal, and he quickly garnered praises for his skills as a director. What set him apart was his focus on family-oriented films that resonated with the audience. His movies were often admired for their realistic approach, avoiding excessive cinematic elements. Films like 7 Naatkal and Thooral Ninnu Pochchu received excellent responses, establishing Bhagyaraj as a popular director during that time. This parallels the current recognition that director Lokesh Kanagaraj enjoys in the industry.

Bhagyaraj has always managed to captivate a significant fan base from the start, not only as a director but also as an actor too. This dual role contributed to his popularity, especially among the middle-class audience. Movies like Munthanai Mudichu and Dhavani Kanavugal were particularly well-received, as Bhagyaraj portrayed relatable middle-class characters in those films. His ability to connect with the audience by portraying everyday people and their experiences added to his widespread appeal.