Did You Know Ajay Devgn Replaced This Actor In His Debut Phool Aur Kaante?

Phool Aur Kaante, released in 1991, took the box office by storm with its captivating storyline, melodious songs, and high-octane action. It was debut actor Ajay Devgn’s iconic on-screen entry, standing atop two moving motorcycles, that left an indelible mark on viewers’ minds. The film turned out to be a massive box office success, propelling Ajay Devgn to new heights of fame. But did you know that the movie was initially offered to Akshay Kumar?

Like many other actors, Akshay Kumar too faced rejection early in his career. Both Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar made their debut in the industry in the same year. Initially, Akshay Kumar was cast in the super hit film Phool Aur Kaante instead of Ajay Devgn. However, destiny had different plans for both actors. According to reports, Akshay Kumar revealed that they began their careers together and competed for the same film. He was initially selected for Phool Aur Kaante, but later Ajay Devgn replaced him

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn shared in an interview that during his college days, he used to assist his father, action director Veeu Devgan, on film sets after attending classes. While he was enjoying his life, destiny took an unexpected turn. One day, he returned home to find the director of Phool Aur Kaante, Kuku Kohli, sitting with his father, who urged Ajay Devgn to consider signing a film. His father also aspired for him to become an actor.

At that time, Ajay Devgn was only 18 years old and initially declined the offer. However, he impressed the director by reciting dialogues from Amitabh Bachchan’s films. Eventually, as per reports, Ajay Devgn agreed to do the film after being informed that Akshay Kumar was no longer available and that he preferred to work with a more renowned director than Kuku Kohli.

The year 1991 marked the debut of Ajay Devgn in Phool Aur Kaante, alongside Madhoo, Amrish Puri, and Aruna Irani, while Akshay Kumar made his entry with Saugandh, featuring Shanti Priya, Rakhee Gulzar, and Mukesh Khanna. The two actors went on to collaborate in several films such as Suhaag, Khakee, Insan, and Sooryavanshi.

Despite the initial casting change, both Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar carved successful careers in Bollywood, leaving an indelible mark with their versatile performances. Their journey from debutants to established actors continues to inspire aspiring artists in the industry.