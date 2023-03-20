In the 1970s, with the emergence of the angry young man Amitabh Bachchan, another youngster was negotiating the realities of the middle-class. Amol Palekar’s career straddles theatres, art, television and cinema. He trained as a painter at the JJ School of Art in Mumbai and started directing plays in the late 60s. The actor gave some memorable films, including Rajinigandha, Choti Si Baat, Gol Mal, Garam Naram and many more.

But did you know Amol was first recognised because of his former girlfriend Chirtra? How? Let us tell you. Amol worked in a bank and was a painter before he tried his hand at the theatre. Around the 1960s, he met Chirtra through his sister. Initially, they were friends but soon Amol started accompanying her in the theatre and spent a lot of time there. Soon, they got romantically involved.

According to Bollywoodshaadis, it was during one of Chitra’s rehearsals that Satyadev Dubey noticed Amol. Amol Palekar made a strong debut in the Marathi play Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe (1967). In an old interview when the actor started climbing the success stairs he gushed, “I was a struggling artist and didn’t have much to offer her, but Chitra had faith in my skills. Love bloomed."

By the year 1968, Amol established himself as a successful theatre personality and it was the same year when he and Chitra decided to settle down. The former couple collaborated on many films. They also welcomed their daughter, Shalmalee Palekar, in the 1980s. But after 30 years of togetherness, the couple parted ways.

He made a comeback after a long break in the web series. He was recently seen in Amazon Prime’s show Farzi where he garnered rave reviews for his acting skills. In the series, Palekar plays the role of Shahid Kapoor’s grandpa. Then he also featured in the Disney+ Hotstar film, Gulmohar. The film has a stellar star cast, including Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee and Life of Pi actor Suraj Sharma in pivotal roles.

