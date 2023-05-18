Did You Know Amrita Rao's Wedding Outfit Was For Rs 3,000?

One of Bollywood’s cutest and most adorable couples is actress Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol Sood. The duo tied the knot on May 15, 2014, and are leading a happy marital life. Recently, Amrita launched her book with her husband. Both of them have written this book together and titled it Couple of Things. In the book, the actress has shared untold stories of her personal and professional lives with her fans. Along with this, the couple also has a YouTube channel with the same name as the book. Currently, they are also running a series on their YouTube channel called Yehi Woh Jagah Hai in which they share some unknown stories related to their personal lives that are garnering everyone’s attention.

As per the reports, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol got married at the ISKCON temple in Katraj, Pune. In their book, the couple mentioned every detail related to their wedding. The couple spent only Rs 1.50 lakh on their wedding. These expenses included wedding dresses, the wedding venue, travel, and others.

During their wedding, Amrita Rao told Anmol that she didn’t want to wear any designer clothes on their big day. She bought simple, traditional wedding clothes for only Rs 3,000. In fact, their wedding venue charged only Rs 11,000 from them.

In an interview, Amrita said, ‘We have always believed that marriage is love. Money is not a showpiece. We only wanted our family and close friends to be at our wedding." She added, “We didn’t spend much on the wedding, and we enjoyed it." RJ Anmol further said, “Our marriage is a reflection of our personalities, and we wanted to do it in a transparent manner. We will be content if our wedding encourages couples to get married within their means."

Amrita and Anmol experienced parenthood for the first time with Veer’s arrival in 2020. Since then, the couple has been sharing stunning glimpses of their lives and enjoying their journey to parenthood to the fullest.

Amrita Rao has worked in a number of super-hit films including Ishq Vishk, for which she has bagged the IIFA Award and two Stardust Awards, Main Hoon Na, Vivah, Heyy Babyy, Jolly LLB and Satyagraha, to name a few.