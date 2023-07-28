Did You Know Dhanush Wanted to Be a Chef? 40 Facts About the Tamil Superstar as he Turns 40

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DHANUSH: Dhanush is a renowned actor, playback singer, and film producer who primarily works in the Tamil film industry. Born on July 28, 1983, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, he hails from a family deeply rooted in the film industry, as his father is the acclaimed filmmaker Kasthuri Raja and his brother is the versatile actor Selvaraghavan.

Dhanush made his acting debut with the Tamil film “Thulluvadho Ilamai" in 2002, which garnered him critical acclaim. However, it was his portrayal of the character “Kokki Kumar" in the blockbuster movie “Pudhupettai" that shot him to stardom and established him as one of the most talented actors of his generation. Since then, Dhanush has delivered numerous exceptional performances, winning several awards and accolades for his versatility and natural acting skills.

Apart from acting, Dhanush is also a gifted playback singer and has lent his voice to several hit songs in Tamil cinema. One of his most notable musical contributions is the song “Why This Kolaveri Di," which became a global sensation.

With his boy-next-door charm, intense performances, and down-to-earth demeanor, Dhanush has won the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. On his 40th birthday, here’s a look at 40 facts about the Tamil Superstar.

40 Facts About Dhanush As He Turns 40