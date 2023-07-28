Did You Know Dhanush Wanted to Be a Chef? 40 Facts About the Tamil Superstar as he Turns 40

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DHANUSH: Dhanush is a renowned actor, playback singer, and film producer who primarily works in the Tamil film industry. Born on July 28, 1983, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, he hails from a family deeply rooted in the film industry, as his father is the acclaimed filmmaker Kasthuri Raja and his brother is the versatile actor Selvaraghavan.
Dhanush made his acting debut with the Tamil film “Thulluvadho Ilamai" in 2002, which garnered him critical acclaim. However, it was his portrayal of the character “Kokki Kumar" in the blockbuster movie “Pudhupettai" that shot him to stardom and established him as one of the most talented actors of his generation. Since then, Dhanush has delivered numerous exceptional performances, winning several awards and accolades for his versatility and natural acting skills.
Apart from acting, Dhanush is also a gifted playback singer and has lent his voice to several hit songs in Tamil cinema. One of his most notable musical contributions is the song “Why This Kolaveri Di," which became a global sensation.
With his boy-next-door charm, intense performances, and down-to-earth demeanor, Dhanush has won the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. On his 40th birthday, here’s a look at 40 facts about the Tamil Superstar.
40 Facts About Dhanush As He Turns 40
- Dhanush’s real name is Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raj.
- He never aspired to be an actor. Dhanush wanted to study Hotel Management in order to become a chef.
- His elder brother, director-screenwriter Selvaraghavan, persuaded him to try his hand at acting.
- Danush’s acting career started with his father Kasthuri Raja’s directorial, Thulluvadho Ilamai.
- In 2003, he acted in his brother Selvaraghavan’s directorial Kaadhal Kondein.
- He made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed Power Paandi.
- Dhanush rose to prominence after his song Kolaveri Di became an internet sensation.
- Dhanush reportedly created the song Kolaveri Di in six minutes and finished the initial recording in 35 minutes.
- He won the Best Male Playback Singer honour in 2012 for Kolavari Di at the Filmfare Awards South.
- Dhanush’s Kolaveri Di was also honoured with the CNN Top Song of 2011 Award in 2011.
- The song was recorded for his Wife, Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s directorial debut 3.
- Dhanush starred in film, 3 opposite Shruti Haasan.
- Reportedly, when Dhanush was 16, he was dumped by a girl he was madly in love with.
- The actor married superstar Rajinikant’s daughter, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, in 2004.
- Dhanush met his wife, Aishwaryaa, at a screening of Kadhal Kondaen in 2003.
- The actor announced that he was separating from his wife in 2022.
- As per reports, their divorce is on hold, and the couple is trying to reconcile.
- He is a devout follower of Lord Shiva. His two sons’ names are Yatra and Linga.
- His production company is called Wunderbar Films and is mostly associated with Tamil films.
- He co-founded it with his wife in 2010.
- He made his way into mainstream Bollywood through Aanand L Rai’s Raanjhanaa.
- Reportedly, Danush shared a good relationship with Aanand L Rai, but differences cropped up when his cameo in Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) was edited without informing him.
- Later, he starred in the Bollywood film R. Balki’s Shamitabh alongside Amitabh Bachchan
- Recently, he was seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Atrangi Re.
- The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, Dhanush’s debut international film, was released worldwide in 2019.
- He then starred in the Hollywood film The Gray Man, in which he co-starred with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and AnadeArmas, among others.
- Dhanush has an interest in music. He composes and performs Tamil songs.
- Dhanush was named India’s ‘Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity’ by PETA in 2011.
- In 2022, Dhanush was seen in Thiruchitrambalam, directed by Mithran Jawahar, which also starred Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rashi Kanna, Bharathiraja, Prakash Raj, and Munishkanth.
- He received the National Film Award for Best Actor twice, in 2011 and 2021.
- Dhanush also received two National Film Awards as producer for Kaaka Muttai and Visaranai.
- He won an accolade for the best male debut in 2014 at the Filmfare Awards for Raanjhanaa.
- His performance in this Bollywood debut also secured him IIFA and Zee Cine Awards in 2014.
- In 2022, Dhanush was nominated as the Best Actor for Atrangi Re at the Filmfare Awards.
- He is won the Best Actor Award at the Filmfare Awards- South several times for films such as 3, Aadukalam, Vada Chennai, etc.
- Dhanush has also received six Edison Awards over the years.
- The Chennai Times recognized him as the Stylish Star of South Cinema in 2011.
- The actor has been honoured with the prestigious SIIMA award in different categories several times to date.
- SIIMA recognised him as the Sensation of South Indian Cinema in 2011.
- He will next be seen in the Tamil film Captian Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran.