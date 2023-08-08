Did You Know Dipika Kakar Was A Flight Attendant Before She Became An Actress?

Television actress Dipika Kakar is known for her roles in series like Sasural Simar Ka and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. In a vlog on her YouTube channel, Dipika shared nostalgic anecdotes, including her experience of being a cabin crew member despite facing initial interview rejection.

On August 19, 2020, Dipika Kakar uploaded a vlog on her YouTube channel discussing her stint as a cabin crew member. Speaking in Hindi, she reminisced about her childhood aspiration of becoming a flight attendant, dating back to the 5th or 6th grade. She recalled her first flight experience, where seeing the uniformed crew inspired her. Dipika also mentioned her parents advising her to focus on languages like English and Hindi, emphasising their importance for global adaptability.

Adding to her narrative, Dipika expressed her aversion towards individuals who claim not to know Hindi. She went on to share that she joined the cabin crew without undergoing any formal training. She advised against spending money on training institutes, highlighting their lack of job assurance and their role mostly as guides. Dipika recounted facing rejection in her initial interview due to an uneven tooth but she remained unperturbed by it. She considered the tooth a part of her identity and chose not to alter it.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in a traditional nikaah ceremony on February 22, 2018. Their wedding stood out due to their delightful playful interactions and genuine chemistry. Notably, their inter-faith marriage sparked rumours of Dipika converting to Islam and adopting the name Faiza. These speculations were substantiated when a picture of their wedding invitation card showcased Dipika’s name as Faiza.

Indeed, the speculations and the image of their wedding invitation card were addressed through a report by BollywoodLife. The report clarified that Dipika employed the name Faiza solely for the purpose of the wedding invitations. Additionally, it was reported that Dipika intended to add the surname Ibrahim to her name post-marriage. Dipika Kakar did not undergo a religious conversion. Her original name remains Dipika Kakar and she intended to adopt the name Dipika Ibrahim after marriage. The name Faiza was solely used for the wedding invitation cards.