Did You Know Jeetendra And Jaya Prada Played Lord Ram And Goddess Sita In This 1997 Film?

One of the most anticipated films of 2023, Adipurush, hit the theatres on June 16. The film is directed by Om Raut and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in prominent parts. The mythological drama, based on the epic Ramayana, caused a stir on its opening day, with crowds flocking to theatres.

In Telangana, fans of Prabhas even built a 65-foot-long cutout of their favourite actor. However, it has received mixed reviews from film critics and some sections of society, with some criticising its VFX and dialogue writing. However, Adipurush is not the only adaptation of the Ramayana. Today, let’s talk about one such film that was released 26 years ago.

The film Lav Kush, based on the Ramayana, was released in 1997 and became quite a hit at the box office. The film has a strong connection with the South Indian film industry as it was directed by a popular Tamil director, V Madhusudhana Rao. Till now, he has directed four films in Bollywood, and Lav Kush was one of them. The film had a quite popular cast, with Jeetendra playing the role of Lord Ram and Jaya Prada playing Goddess Sita. Apart from them, Arun Govil, the actor who played Lord Ram in the TV world, played the character of Lakshman in the film. Dara Singh played the role of Lord Hanuman, and Pran played Maharishi Valmiki in the film.

The film focused more on the story of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita’s twin sons Lava- Kushaand received a great response from the audience.

However, the Ramayana had many other versions as well. In the TV world, Ramanand Sagar adapted it for small screens in 1987, which created a massive stir among the audience. Arun Govil played the role of Lord Ram, and Deepika Chikhalia played the role of Goddess Sita. The role of Lakshman was played by Sunil Lahri, Arvind Trivedi was Ravana and Dara Singh played Lord Hanuman. The TV show became a huge hit with the audience.