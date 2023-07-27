Did You Know Mugdha Godse Worked As A Saleswoman Before Entering Showbiz?

In the 2000s, we had an array of models and beauty pageant contenders who took a successful plunge into the world of cinema. It included names like Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra. Another model who transitioned to acting was Mugdha Godse, who made her debut with the Madhur Bhandarkar film Fashion. Mugdha had earlier been a semi-finalist at the Femina Miss India 2004 competition. Mugdha’s filmography has been short compared to the others mentioned above, but she did receive acclaim for her roles. The model-turned-actress turned 37 years old yesterday July 26. Let us take a look at her journey and claim to fame.

Mugdha Godse was born in 1987 to a middle-class family and studied in a Marathi medium school. After earning a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Marathwada Mitra Mandal College of Commerce in Pune, Mugdha started selling oil as a saleswoman and earned only around Rs 100 per day. She had a natural charm and a towering personality; hence, she was urged by friends to join a gym by someone, which she did.

She competed in the Gladrags Mega Model Hunt in 2002 and emerged as the winner. Mugdha competed in the Femina Miss India pageant, the biggest modelling competition in India, in 2004. She won the Miss Perfect Ten title and advanced to the semifinals. After that, she relocated to Mumbai and began modelling.

After debuting with Fashion, she appeared in films like All The Best, Jail, Heroine and Sahib Biwi Aur Gangsters. She did not achieve the success she aspired for and her film offers started waning with time.

She made news during this time due to her much-publicised relationship with actor Rahul Dev. Rahul Dev fell in love with Mugdha after the death of his wife and both made their relationship public in 2015. Rahul Dev is 18 years older than Mugdha. Although they have been living together for almost 10 years now, the couple has repeatedly stated that they have no plans for marriage as they do not think it’s necessary.

Mugdha was seen this year in the political thriller Khela Hobe, which had a delayed release. She has some upcoming projects like Ishq ne Crazy Kiya Re and Pagal kar Diya Tune.