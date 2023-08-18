Did You Know Nadira Was The 1st Indian Actress To Own A Rolls Royce?

Nadira was regarded by many as one of the most successful actresses in the Hindi film industry. Born into a Baghdadi Jewish family, Nadira — whose real name was Ezekiel — appeared in a number of noteworthy 1950s and 1960s films including Aan, Shree 420, Pakeezah, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Julie. For her work in Julie, Nadira won the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award. Nadira was reportedly the highest-paid actress of that time. There is another achievement of hers, which makes her stand apart. It was unheard of for celebrities of her time. Did you know that Nadira was the first Indian actress to own a Rolls Royce? In recent times, Priyanka Chopra dominated headlines for being one of the few female celebrities owning a Rolls Royce amid a slew of male celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, and Sanjay Dutt. The trendsetter, though, was Nadira. She owned a Rolls Royce in the 60s when it was uncommon for actresses to lavishly flaunt their assets and properties.

Several reports claim that Nadira’s first pay was barely Rs 1200, and with time, her pay rose to Rs 2500. After a few years, Nadira began to live a comfortable life due to a significant hike in her remuneration as her popularity grew. According to certain sources, Nadira received up to Rs 3600 for each film, a significant amount at that time.

At the age of 10, Nadira made her Bollywood debut in 1943 with Mauj. Nadira rose to fame after appearing in the 1952 movie Aan. Nadira’s portrayal as a Rajput princess in the movie Aan caught everyone’s attention. She portrayed a wealthy socialite in the 1955 film Shree 420.

At the age of 73, Nadira passed away in Mumbai on February 9, 2006. According to reports, Nadira had various health issues, and she suffered a cardiac arrest.