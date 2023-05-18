Did You Know Parineeti Chopra's Fiance Raghav Chadha Tried His Hands At Modelling?

The new couple in town, Parineeti Chopra, and Raghav Chadha, are garnering a lot of love from the fans. Ever since their engagement was officially announced, netizens have been gushing over the lovebirds. While fans have been keeping a close tab on the actress for years now, they now want to know everything about the politician. Today, let us check out some unknown facts about the groom-to-be Raghav Chadha.

First of all, if you think Raghav Chadha is just a politician, you are wrong. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has also tried his hands at modelling. Yes, you read it right. He walked the ramp at the prestigious Lakme Fashion Week in March this year. The MP was the showstopper for fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva along with actor Aparshakti Khurana.

For those who do not know, Raghav Chadha is a Chartered Accountant by qualification. He studied Chartered Accountancy at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. After completing his schooling at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, he did his graduation from the University of Delhi. In addition to this, he also pursued his higher education abroad. He did an EMBA certification course from the London School of Economics.

The cinephiles are also excited to know about the love saga of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. As per a report in the ETimes, while these two have known each other for a long time and were even friends, their romantic relationship commenced last year in 2022. As the actress was in Punjab to shoot for her upcoming film Chamkila, the politician visited her on the sets. Their meeting lead to fireworks between the two and the rest as they say is history.

The sneak peeks of their engagement celebration took the internet by storm. While Parineeti Chopra was a sight for the sore eyes in an all-white salwar suit, Raghav Chadha complemented her in a matching kurta pyjama. The bride-to-be opted for light makeup and elegant jewellery as part of her mesmerising look for the special day.