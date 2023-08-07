Did You Know Rakesh Roshan Got Inspiration For Koi Mil Gaya From This Legendary Aamir Khan Film?

To mark 20 years of Koi Mil Gaya,

makers have re-released the film in 30 cities on August 4. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Koi Mil Gaya was released in theaters on August 8, 2003. The science-fiction drama struck a chord with both young and old audiences alike for its unique theme, an emotional storyline and engaging characters. Now Rakesh Roshan has revealed that the inspiration for making Koi Mil Gaya came after he watched Aamir Khan’s legendary film Lagaan.

In a freewheeling conversation with the entertainment portal PinkVilla, Rakesh Roshan shared that after Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, even though he had several subjects in his hand, nothing really inspired him untill he caught a screening of Lagaan in South Africa. He revealed, “After Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, I was sitting on many subjects. Nothing was inspiring me. Then one day, we had gone to South Africa and they had a premiere of Lagaan over there. So I went to see the film and I was completely blown by that film.That film changed my thinking. I was needlessly listening to these hero-subject films after Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and how Hrithik needs to be presented next. I said to myself that he (Hrithik) has got a lot of talent in him."

Rakesh Roshan recalled further, “Why not make something different! And suddenly this idea came to my mind. Once he (Hrithik) said yes, we started working on it. You will not believe but the script was made in just 10 days. I went to Khandala. We stayed at Duke’s hotel. Me, Robin Bhatt, Ravi Kapoor and Honey Irani. We sat for 10 days and made the whole script. The flow was so good and so clean that everyone was on the same page each day."

Hrithik Roshan also quipped, “Sometimes when something is right, it just flows. It was just shocking. 10 days."

Koi Mil Gaya starred Rekha, Johnny Lever, Rajat Bedi, Prem Chopra and child artists Hansika Motwani, Anuj Pandit Sharma in pivotal roles.