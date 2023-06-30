Did You Know Rishi Kapoor Had No Choreographer For Main Shayar To Nahin Song In Bobby?

Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia’s chemistry was well-appreciated in Raj Kapoor’s Bobby, which became the highest-grossing movie of 1973 by minting Rs 11 crore. The movie marked the debut of the actors who would prove to rule the blockbuster with their impeccable acting mettle. Rishi Kapoor’s chocolate boy looks and Dimple Kapadia’s charming personality won the hearts of the audience. Every song from the movie went on to become a hit. But did you know that one of the songs was choreographed by the debut actor himself?

Main Shayar To Nahin is one of the most hit songs of the film. The song was sung by Shailendra Singh and the music was given by the legendary musical duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal to the lyrics penned by Anand Bakshi. The song featured Dimple Kapadia and Rishi Kapoor. Since there was no choreographer assigned, Rishi Kapoor performed in his style. This was disclosed by the actor in his autobiography titled, Khullam Khulla.

He revealed in his book that before his first song Main Shayar To Nahin, was about to be shot, he asked for his dance master from whom he could learn the steps. His father who also directed the movie asked him why he needed a dance master. He further instructed him to take the stage and start performing.

Rishi Kapoor further wrote in the book that if one takes a good look at the song, he can be seen standing straight and lip-syncing the lyrics. His father told him that if any choreographer would have taught Rishi Kapoor, then it would have looked like a performance by his contemporaries like Amitabh Bachchan or Jeetendra. There would have been no new element and it would have looked like he had copied them.

Reportedly, Raj Kapoor was facing a financial crunch from his movie Mera Naam Joker which did not do well at the box office right after its release. The duration of the movie and the experimental plot made it a commercial failure. It was only later that Mera Naam Joker gained cult status. To recover his debt from his financial setback, he decided to make Bobby with his son.