Did You Know Sanjay Dutt’s First Wife Richa Sharma Also Acted In Films?

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt’s life has been marred by controversy, right from his drug addiction to getting convicted and jailed for illegal possession of firearms. He was also believed to have had a strained relationship with his sisters after he decided to marry Manyata Dutt against their wishes. While Manyata Dutt is often seen in public appearances with her husband Sanjay Dutt, little is known about Sanjay Dutt’s first wife Richa Sharma. An upcoming and promising actress in the 90s, her career was cut short by her sudden death at the young age of 32.

Richa Sharma was born in New York and dreamt of being an actress right from her childhood. She had reportedly approached Bollywood legend Dev Anand to be cast as the female lead in a film that he was making but Dev Anand thought she was too young. However, he promised to cast her in a later film after she grew older.

Dev Anand kept his promise and cast her in a role in the 1985 film Hum Naujawan. Richa soon appeared in other films like Insaaf ki Awaaz, Sadak Chaap and Aag Hi Aag. It is believed that Sanjay Dutt saw a photo of Richa in a film magazine and was left smitten by her. He proposed to her during the making of Aag Hi Aag and she readily agreed. However, convincing Richa’s parents was tough as Sanjay Dutt had just freshly come out of rehabilitation for drug addiction. Richa’s parents were against the marriage but ultimately relented.

Sanjay Dutt and Richa got married and she quit films since then. Within two years of marriage, she was diagnosed with a brain tumour. On December 10, 1996, Richa passed away in her parents’ New York residence. Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma have one daughter together named Trishala Dutt, who was brought up by her maternal grandparents and lives with them in New York.