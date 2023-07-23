Did You Know Suriya Worked as a Manager in a Garment Factory? 48 Facts About the Tamil Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SURIYA: South star Suriya’s fame and fan following extend far beyond the borders of the South. He stands tall as one of the highest-paid actors in the industry, and his exceptional performances and decades of experience have earned him a widespread reputation throughout the country. On the occasion of his 48th birthday, let’s delve into 48 fascinating facts about the pan-India star, Suriya.

Happy Birthday Suriya: 48 Fascinating Facts