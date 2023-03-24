Bollywood celebrities have a global fan base. Not many are aware that several Indian actors worked in Pakistani films when relations between the two countries were cordial. Pakistani actors also have a long history of working in Bollywood. Here is a list of Indian actors who appeared in Pakistani films:

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari, the Bigg Boss 4 winner and star of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, worked on the Pakistani action romance Sultanat, which was released in 2014.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia made her Pakistani debut with the film Kabhi Pyaar Na Karna’s item number. In this movie, Pakistani actors Veena Malik, Moammar Rana and Zara Sheikh also played prominent roles.

Naseeruddin Shah

The legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah has appeared in several Pakistani movies such as Khuda Kay Liye (2007) which also starred Fawad Khan, Iman Ali and Shaan Shahid, and Zinda Bhaag (2013), which starred Amna Ilyas and Khurram Patras.

Om Puri

Late actor Om Puri also appeared in several Pakistani films. He appeared in the 2016 film Actor in Law. He always received harsh criticism for appearing in Pakistani movies but never shied away from advocating for peace between the two nations.

Kirron Kher

Kirron Kher made her Pakistani film debut with the 2003 Pakistani movie Khamosh Pani which went on to win numerous awards, including Best Actress at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

Vinod Khanna

Late actor Vinod Khanna made his Pakistani film debut in the remake of the well-known Hollywood film Godfather: The Legend Continues in which he played the lead role. The movie, which was released in 2007, was directed by Hriday Shetty.

Hrishitaa Bhatt

The Pakistani movie Godfather: The Legend Continues also featured Indian actress Hrishitaa Bhatt alongside Vinod Khanna and other Indian actors.

Amrita Arora

Another actress that also featured in Godfather: The Legend Continues was Malaika Arora’s sister, Amrita Arora in a small role.

Arbaaz Khan

Many Indian actors appeared in Godfather: The Legend Continues, and Arbaaz Khan was one of them. He played Shakir Khan in this movie.

Johnny Lever

Johnny Lever, the famous Indian comedian-actor, worked on the Pakistani comedy film Love Mein Ghum, which was released in 2011. He portrayed the part of Sukhia in the movie.

