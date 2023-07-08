Did You Know This Bollywood Actor Is An IIT Delhi Graduate?

We often see highly qualified individuals taking up acting, to follow their passion. Today, we will talk about one such actor. He is Amol Parashar. Do you know he is an IIT Delhi graduate? He has studied Mechanical Engineering from the prestigious institute. According to reports, Amol Parashar was interested in acting from a young age and has participated in many plays. Speaking about this to ETimes earlier, Amol said that he has learned a lot from theatre, but he did not think of pursuing acting even after winning trophies for it during his college days. Before changing his career, he worked at a management firm called ZH Associates. After joining the company, he realised that he wanted to pursue something else, so he shifted to Mumbai and decided to give acting a try.

Amol Parashar visited his alma mater for their annual cultural fest called Rendezvous last year, where he was invited as a guest to speak with the students. In an Instagram post shared by him, he reminisced about his days in college. Amol shared: “Years ago, I was sitting on the other side in the same hall in the same festival. Quite surreal to go back to Rendezvous, to my alma mater IITD, this time as a guest. I love ‘hanging out’ with students, young minds full of wonder and idealism, and chat with them about life, love, work and the world. Wish to do this more often.”

Amol Parashar made his acting debut with Rocket Singh in 2009 with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. He is also known for his character of Chitvan in the TVF web series called Trippling. In 2021, he worked in Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham. He has worked in short films like Famous, A Night with the Suspects, The Mirror and Square 1. He was also seen in the OTT film Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitare alongside Konkona Sen Sharma. It also featured actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Kundra and Vikrant Massey. He has also worked as a dialogue writer for the 2013 movie Jackpot. His upcoming film is a comedy called Naushikhiye, directed by Santosh Singh.