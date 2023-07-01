Did You Know Veteran Actress Shashikala Worked As A Maid Before Entering Bollywood?

Shashikala Jawalkar was known in Bollywood in the 1960s for her beauty and acting. She played characters of various shades, from a vamp to a loving grandmother. Shashikala’s notable projects include Teen Batti Char Raasta (1953), Surang (1953), Aarti (1962), Phool Aur Patthar (1996), and Gumrah (1993). Today, let us take a look at some of the lesser-known facts of her life and her journey into films.

Shashikala started earning at a very early age. She used to act, sing, and dance at stage shows to earn money. Her father was a businessman, and she belonged to a very well-to-do family; but soon her father’s business went bankrupt, and they lost everything they had. She was around 10 to 11 years old when they shifted to Mumbai. They used to visit the film studio every day for work. According to reports, her family’s conditions were so unfortunate that she had to work as a maid in houses.

She was first noticed by singer Noor Jehan, who wanted to cast her in a film. Shashikala’s Urdu was weak, which made her lose the movie. She was later introduced in Noor Jehan’s husband, actor Shaukat Hussain Rizvi’s film Zeenat.

After a lot of struggle, Shashikala finally kick started her career, but it took a turning point. Noor Jehan and Shaukat had to shift to Pakistan because of the partition in 1947. This made her life miserable again, and she struggled to get into movies and make a living. She finally made a place for herself in the industry after working hard for years. Some of her best films include Aarti and Gumrah. She created a niche in the industry by depicting vamp roles. Some of her other well-known films include Khoobsurat and Waqt. She was also seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Badshah and with Salman Khan in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Shashikala died due to cancer at the age of 88. She was with her family at home in Colaba, Mumbai, during her last days.